Alia Bhatt Removed All The Pictures of Her Daughter Raha Kapoor From Her Instagram Handle, Deets Inside

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved and talented Bollywood actress. But more than Alia Bhatt, her daughter Raha Kapoor has become everyone’s favourite. Everyone is always eager to get a glimpse of her and wants to talk to her. But now maybe this will not be possible for people. It is because the actress has taken a big decision for her daughter after taking into account several incidents that recently happened in the industry.

The actress has decided not to show her daughter’s face anywhere now. She has now deleted all her photos from her Instagram, in which her face was visible. Recently, Neetu Kapoor had asked the paparazzi not to click Raha’s pictures. At the same time, Kareena Kapoor had also requested the paps not to take pictures of her children. Whereas the Kapoor family did not put any restrictions on their children from meeting the media.

Now, after Alia has removed these pictures, her fans got upset. When you look at Alia’s profile, no picture of Raha is visible. Even the pictures posted from Jamnagar or the family’s Paris tour have been removed from the social media platform. Let us tell you that there is a picture of Raha in Alia’s New Year’s Day photo album, but her face is not visible.

But now the actress is getting full support from her fans. Appreciating her bold move, a user wrote, ‘I support her 100 percent here. I have never been a fan of Alia. I am often critical, but there are a lot of dangerous people on the internet. As a parent, whatever protective step seems to be taken, they should take it.’ One said, ‘Honestly, this is a good and right decision. I hope the paps will understand this and will not bother.’