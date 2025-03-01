Small Screen Fame Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Seth All Set To Welcome Their Second Baby, Shared Pictures Flaunting Baby Bump

Popular small screen actress Ishita Dutta is going to be a mother again. One of her posts on Valentine’s Day had hinted towards her second pregnancy but now the actress has also given living proof of being pregnant. The actress has recently shared a video with her husband and famous actor Vatsal Seth, in which both of them are looking happy and adoring the baby bump of Ishita. The actress is seen flaunting the baby bump and the actor is seen kissing her.

Let us tell you that popular TV couple Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta got married in the year 2017. And welcomed their first son Vayu in July 2023. Now after two years, the couple is standing with open arms to welcome the little guest again. On Valentine’s Day, the actress hinted at pregnancy and wrote, ‘9 years to know you, 8 years to love and a love that we made.. soon our hearts are going to be big again. A Valentine’s post is a must.’

Vatsal Seth also confirmed Ishita’s pregnancy in interviews. Since this news got viral on social media, the fans of this couple were also excited and were constantly asking what was true? And now it has been confirmed that the couple is pregnant. It is being estimated from the baby bump that the actress is in her fifth to seventh month. Although there is still some information. It is not known in which month the baby is going to come.

If we talk about the work front of Ishita, then let us tell you that she was seen in ‘Drishyam 2’. At the same time, she is currently working on a new film with Rakul Preet Singh. While Vatsal Seth was seen in ‘Adipurush’. He became famous with ‘Tarzan: The Wonder Car’. Both the actors have played the role of Ajay Devgn’s child on screen. And in real life too, Ajay treats them like his own children.