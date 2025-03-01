Kiara Advani Made Her First Public Appearance After Announcing Her Pregnancy With Husband Siddharth Malhotra

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and her beloved husband Siddharth Malhotra recently announced their pregnancy through a social media post. The actress is soon going to be a mother. The couple announced their pregnancy after two years of marriage and has made everyone’s heart happy. With Siddharth Malhotra, she had mentioned the arrival of a little guest in a cute way and revealed that a special gift is going to come soon.



Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

Since the couple revealed their pregnancy, from fans to celebrities, everyone started congratulating them. Now after this announcement, the actress was spotted for the first time and everyone was surprised to see her. Let us tell you that Kiara Advani was captured by the paparazzi before a shoot in Mumbai where she was seen wearing white shorts and a matching shirt. Also, to make the look stylish, she wore black glasses.



Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Post

In the video that surfaced on social media, when she came to her vanity, everyone started congratulating her for welcoming their first baby. She also started smiling and thanking them. Fans also jumped with joy seeing Kiara Advani’s glow. One user wrote, ‘After the news of pregnancy, the face started glowing even more.’ At the same time, some have also showered love through red heart and fire emojis.



Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

Apart from this, some fans were also seen searching for her baby bump on her stomach. Let us tell you that the actress is 33 years old and Siddharth Malhotra is 40 years old. Regarding becoming a mother, the actress had said in 2019 itself that she wants two healthy children. Also, she wants to get pregnant only so that she can eat whatever she wants. She has no wish whether she wants a boy or a girl. She just wants healthy children.