Desi Girl In Distress: Priyanka Chopra Once Cried Over Manish Malhotra’s Mistaken Text

Priyanka Chopra was already a Bollywood star when she starred in Dharma Productions’ Dostana (2008). However, a recent revelation by veteran journalist Bharathi S Pradhan suggests that despite her stardom, designer Manish Malhotra did not initially have a high opinion of her, leading to tension between them. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was left shocked to learn that her daughter broke down on the set of Dostana after an accidental message from Manish implied his dislike for her.

Manish’s Accidental Text and Priyanka’s Tears

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Bharathi recalled that Priyanka and Manish “did not get along” during Dostana, their first film together. She revealed that during the final leg of the shoot in Mumbai, when the song Desi Girl was being filmed, producer Karan Johar texted Manish, asking him to rush to the set.

“Karan messaged Manish, ‘Film City aa jao. Last day hai. Isse tumko chutkara mil jayega (Come to Film City. It’s the last day. You’ll get rid of her).’” Manish, agreeing with Karan’s remark, replied, “Thank god it’s my last day with Priyanka.” However, instead of sending the message to Karan, he accidentally sent it to Priyanka herself.

On receiving the message, Priyanka was devastated and broke down on set. Karan, realizing what had happened, immediately messaged Manish, asking, “What have you done? She is crying on set.”

Priyanka’s Graceful Response

Madhu Chopra described the incident as a “big faux pas.” However, instead of reacting with anger, Priyanka chose to handle the situation maturely. She simply asked Manish, “What have I done?” Instead of turning into lifelong rivals, Priyanka and Manish ended up becoming close friends. According to Madhu, their bond strengthened over time, and Manish even visited Priyanka while she was shooting in Nice.

Tension with Director Tarun Mansukhani

In the same conversation, Madhu Chopra also recalled Priyanka’s tough time with Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani. She shared that when Priyanka had a high fever, Tarun insisted she come to work. Madhu had to step in, warning him, “If you want her to die on your set, I’ll send her. But if something happens to her, you’ll be responsible.”

Despite these early tensions, Madhu confirmed that both Priyanka and Tarun have since resolved their differences and are now on good terms.