“I Daily Pray To God, Hoping For Blessings”, Vicky Jain On Fulfilling His Mother’s Dream of Getting A Grandson

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain who appeared in TV’s one of the most controversial shows are winning the hearts of the audience with their cute chemistry and nok jhok in ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’. In a recent exclusive conversation, Vicky Jain spoke about his fun journey and the success of the show. Vicky further responds to his mother’s wish for a grandson.

Vicky Jain And Ankita Lokhande

In a recent interview with one of the media houses, he reveals that he prays to God every day, hoping for blessings, as well as the family’s expectations being fulfilled. While talking about the popularity of Laughter Chefs, he says, ‘I would like to thank the audience for loving our show and giving us so much love. They have loved all of us and the show, which is why we could come up with season 2.’

Vicky Jain And Ankita Lokhande

Vicky further spoke about the comparison of the show with Celebrity MasterChef, he said, ‘I wish all the best to the rest of the cooking shows as well and it feels great that the success of Laughter Chefs has paved the way for other cooking shows. It feels strange that today I have learned cooking because of Laughter Chefs. Now I can make anything by looking at the photo, I don’t get nervous anywhere about how it will turn out. I am confident and if more shows are being made on cooking then it is a good thing.’

Vicky Jain And Ankita Lokhande

Vicky also spoke about his fun dynamic with Ankita and told how their playful conversations are loved by everyone and says, ‘I think the best part of a relationship is the nok-jhok. If there is a little mess, let’s blame each other, you did that, you did that. It’s fun and if that spice is missing in the relationship then it’s not worth it. We both are doing our best.’