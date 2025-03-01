“I Don’t Know Much, We Rarely Meet” Govinda’s Sister Kamini Khanna Broke Silence on Divorce Rumors of Govinda And Sunita

Amid growing rumours of Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s separation, everyone is seen giving their reactions to this news. Now following this, Govinda’s sister Kamini Khanna has reacted to the issue. In a recent conversation with one of the media houses, Kamini broke her silence on the news of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s separation. She did not say much about the situation, citing the busy schedules of both Govinda and Sunita.

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja

Talking about the ongoing situation between Govinda and Sunita, Kamini said, ‘No, I don’t know much. I am very busy and they are also very busy. We meet very rarely, so I don’t know much about this situation. I don’t want to say much on this subject since I don’t have knowledge about it and also because it involves both the families and I love both of them very much.’

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja

Talking about her relationship with her sister-in-law Sunita, Kamini said that their relationship is full of mutual support and friendship and said, ‘Our parents are no longer with us, so we are like parents to each other. And we get along very well. And I must say that they are friends too.’ Kamini Khanna felt it was not right to approach Sunita and Govinda about the rumours.

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja

She said it is very important to respect Sunita and Govinda’s privacy, especially when it comes to a sensitive topic like their relationship. Meanwhile, reports claimed that Sunita had issued a separation notice six months ago. However, her lawyer clarified that the two have resolved their differences and live together. Sunita said they live separately due to Govinda’s political issues and frequent parties at his bungalow, while she stays in his flat with their children. She dismissed divorce rumours, saying no one can separate them.