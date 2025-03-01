Rasha Thandani And Govinda’s Son Yashvardhan Dances To Their Parent’s Favorite Tract “Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare”

It is often seen that when two actors work together in any film, they don’t just share the silver screen but also spend a lot of time together during the shoot, which gives them ample opportunity to mingle with each other. Many a times, these relationships turn into lifelong friendships while sometimes it turn out to be a lifetime of rivalry. One such famous friendship in our Bollywood industry is that of Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

Govinda And Raveena Tandon

Let us tell you that last year, when Govinda accidentally shot himself, Raveena was one of the first people to visit him in the hospital. Well, not just the stars but their kids are also great friends. This is what Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s latest video shows. Yes, we are talking about Raveena Tandon’s darling daughter Rasha Thadani’s sweet birthday wish for Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Rasha wished Yashvardhan a happy birthday by sharing a selfie and an unseen video of the two dancing at a party on her Instagram story.

Rasha Thandani And Yashvardhan

Let us tell that in this fun clip, Yashvardhan is seen wearing a hoodie while Rasha looks gorgeous in a shirt. But what is so special about this video is that both Rasha and Yashvardhan can be seen sizzling on the dance floor to the title track of ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ which is one of the most famous songs from Raveena and Govinda’s films. The duo won hearts with this chartbuster hit and equally famous film.

Let us tell you that watching Govinda’s son Yashvardhan and Raveena’s younger daughter Rasha dancing to their song is the best moment of life for fans. Yashvardhan and Rasha look amazing together, full of energy, they have justified ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’. People wrote about them, ‘Bring them together soon yaar’. One said, ‘It will be fun to see them together.’