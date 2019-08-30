Our Favourite Dancer Faisal Khan Backing Out From Nach Baliye; Says, “Can’t Dance For 6 Weeks”

He was the best dancer since he was a kid. Yes, we are talking about Faisal Khan. The winner of Dance India Dance L’íl Master season 2 is in love. The one who made us in love with his dance moves also gave amazing performances in the show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8. And he added one more feather to his hat as he played the lead role in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He played the role of Maharana Pratab when he was young.





Some time back, Faisal revealed about his lady love. He met Muskaan Kataria who is a model-turned-actress. Faisal not only confirmed his relationship with Muskaan but also unveiled their wedding plans. And now they are moving together on the beats of Nach Balliye. Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria apart from being the youngest couple on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, are one of the most promising contestants.

But we have a bad news. Faisal injured himself quite seriously while shooting for the fiction show at Umbergaon on Tuesday as he fell off a horse and broke his right leg. He posted about his injury and surgery on social media too. And now the actor has confirmed that he will have to leave the show for now. Doctors have advised him bed rest for 2 weeks and he can’t surely dance for 6 weeks, “not even on wheelchair.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1yHN_KFrTO/

Talking about the show, Nach Baliye now and he replied, “Though I really don’t want to quit, I will have to back out for now as I can’t dance for 6 weeks. I have informed Nach Baliye 9 team but what the makers decide about me is yet not known- if they will take me in after 6 weeks or continue me in next season- let’s see,”

Faisal futher continued, “I don’t want to not perform and get evicted. We have been the best performers till now, so I surely don’t want to get out at this stage.”

We wish Faisal all the luck.