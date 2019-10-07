“Muslim Contestant Share Bed With Hindu Girl” People Criticize Bigg Boss As This Old Image Goes Viral

Share

Bigg Boss has commenced and so has the nuisance that it causes. This show brings with it a whole lot of controversies and fights and name-callings but people love to watch that. Many people get glued to their TV screens as the show airs every night and more so love to watch it for the controversies that it brings with it.

This year’s Bigg Boss kick-started with a bigger controversy. Female contestants and male contestants were asked by the Bigg Boss to share a bed with each other and this has created a ruckus. Not just inside the house but even in the outside world, especially social media.

Fast forward to now, some of the happenings on Bigg Boss 13 have simply irked the netizens and to such an extent that a hashtag called JehadFelataBiggBoss was in the top trends last night. According to these trolls, the makers of Bigg Boss are degrading the Hindu culture and promoting jehad by making a Brahmin woman sleep with a Muslim man from Kashmir named Asim Riaz. In fact, a lot of them have also appealed their followers to boycott the show. Check out the tweets below:

Cheap show for cheap people by cheap people.. somebody bring it to notice of cultural ministry #जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss — Priyanka tyagi (@Priyank83695511) 5 October 2019

Y ppl r watching this show, what knowledge they get by watching this show??? Now introducing new concept of sharing bed with so called ”BFFs”. On a serious note Ppl watching this show shld consult psychiatrist#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss #BigBoss13 pic.twitter.com/QOobp1pJi0 — Nidhi Thakkar 🇮🇳 (@nidhithakkar245) 5 October 2019

#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss

Why they want to defame our sanatan Dharma…? Our Sanatan Dharma is a beauty of Bharat…Don’t try to break our cultures..

We respect to others religion’s but not jihadi ideology…. #BoycottBigBoss #ban_biggboss pic.twitter.com/lvjhWFgqBU — Dr.anu (@Rathore094568) 5 October 2019

There is no need of show like #BiggBoss in #India,it is spoiling our culture & also created wrong effect on youth and child through its obscene and nudity show

It should be banned as soon as possible

Govt should take immediate action over @ColorsTV #जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss — 🇮🇳Manohar Jha🇮🇳 (@manohar1995jha1) 5 October 2019

TV channel wants improve his TRP and earn money. First girl deny to work any other cast boy. But she wants popularity and earn more and more money. Bigboss is a reality show its depend on person in or out from Bigboss.

#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss — CHOWKIDAR VIJAY BISHT (@VIJAYBISHT16) 5 October 2019

However, a little fact check and we realised that the image that is going viral on social media isn’t of the contestant in question. Is it, in fact, a screenshot of one of the old episodes from Bigg Boss 9 and features Suyyash Rai and Kishwar Merchant and the two got married after coming outside the house. The clip shows them getting intimate and is from the year 2015.