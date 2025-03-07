Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Claims Innocence: ‘They Don’t Have Anything’

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the man arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, has declared his innocence, claiming there is no evidence linking him to the crime.

In a recent interview with ABC News from the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Davis refuted the allegations, insisting he had no involvement in Shakur’s killing. “They don’t have anything. And they know they don’t have anything. They can’t even place me out here. They don’t have a gun, no car, no Keffe D, no nothing,” he said. Davis further emphasised, “I haven’t killed anybody. Never did, never killed nobody.”

Davis asserted that he was in Los Angeles when the fatal shooting took place in Las Vegas. According to ABC News, he claimed to have witnesses who could verify his alibi.

Investigators, however, have built their case in part on Davis’s own words. According to PEOPLE, Las Vegas detectives relied on a 2019 self-published memoir, Compton Street Legend, which allegedly details his account of the events surrounding Shakur’s murder. Davis, listed as a co-author of the book, told ABC News that he has never read it and that the details were compiled by his co-author. “I just shared stories about my life, and the other co-author did his little investigation and wrote the book on his own,” he explained.

Prosecutors allege that Davis was a leader of the Compton-based Crips gang and was regarded as the “shot caller” on the night of Shakur’s murder. Following his arrest, Davis was formally charged with one count of murder with a gang enhancement.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reopened the high-profile case, leading to Davis’s arrest. Authorities held a press conference shortly afterward to announce their renewed efforts to resolve the decades-old mystery surrounding Tupac Shakur’s death.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with abuse or trauma, please seek help from a mental health professional or contact a support organization. Various helplines are available for assistance.