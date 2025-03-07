Dr. Shilpi Mohan: A Visionary Healer Bridging Science and Spirituality

In a world where healing is often confined to prescriptions and medical procedures, Dr. Shilpi Mohan stands as a beacon of holistic well-being. Her journey, rooted in perseverance and an unwavering commitment to wellness, extends far beyond traditional medical practices. As a distinguished cardiologist, spiritual guide, and wellness advocate, she embodies a rare confluence of science and spirituality, transforming lives through her unique approach to health and healing.

From Humble Beginnings to Medical Eminence

Raised in a middle-class household, Dr. Shilpi Mohan’s journey is a testament to hard work, integrity, and resilience. Inspired by her father, a recipient of a national award from former President Gyani Zail Singh, she learned early on that excellence is the key to meaningful achievements. Educated at Kendriya Vidyalaya, she exhibited brilliance from the outset, successfully clearing both pre-medical and pre-engineering entrance examinations in her first attempt. However, her heart was set on healing, particularly in the field of cardiology.

Determined to make a difference, she pursued her medical degree from Government Medical College, Jabalpur, followed by a super-specialization in Cardiology from the prestigious Army Hospital, Research and Referral, New Delhi. Her early career was marked by sacrifices, including long years of separation from her husband, yet she remained undeterred, believing that her calling was far greater than personal hardships.

The Vision of Holistic Healing

Unlike many who view medicine through a singular lens, Dr. Shilpi Mohan believes in treating the root cause of ailments rather than just the symptoms. Her philosophy is simple yet profound: “Disease is a manifestation of mental and physical imbalance or disharmony. We cannot just treat a disease per se and leave the root cause unattended, be it unhappiness in life or any other issue troubling the psyche.”

With a deep-seated desire to bridge the gap between modern medicine and holistic healing, she dreamt of establishing a center where preventive care and spiritual healing could coexist. Though she initially sought venture capitalists to support her vision, she soon realized that great endeavors often start small. Her commitment led her to establish a practice that seamlessly blends modern cardiology with alternative healing methods such as yoga, psychic healing, tarot reading, and chakra therapy.

A Multifaceted Healer

For Dr. Shilpi, medicine is not merely a profession—it is a passion driven by the innate need to transform lives. “I am just a healer and a conduit between the ultimate healer and the healed,” she often says. This selfless perspective defines her work, as she continues to extend her reach through multiple platforms. Her expertise spans across disciplines, making her a sought-after cardiologist, yoga trainer, psychic healer, tarot card reader, and chakra and crystal healer. Through her website www.theangelhealing.com, she connects with individuals seeking guidance and well-being beyond conventional treatment.

The advent of COVID-19 brought about new challenges, but also new opportunities. While the world was grappling with uncertainty, Dr. Shilpi turned to telemedicine, allowing her to continue her practice virtually. Many of her patients, whom she had never met in person, became an integral part of her extended ‘Ashvattha Cardiac Care’ family, finding solace in her words and expertise. Her belief that a healthy mind and body can contribute to a nation’s progress is what fuels her mission to shift the focus from ‘illness to wellness.’

Grace and Determination

The path to success is seldom easy, and for Dr. Shilpi, it has been riddled with obstacles. As the wife of an army officer, frequent relocations posed significant challenges, yet she embraced each move with optimism, using it as an opportunity to expand her expertise across different regions. Balancing a demanding profession with personal responsibilities as a mother to two young children has been an ongoing challenge, yet she remains steadfast in her commitment to both her family and her patients.

Unlike many, she does not chase numbers or patient volumes; instead, she focuses on the quality of impact she can create in each individual’s life. A decade ago, she pursued a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru, but left it mid-session upon realizing her true passion lay in preventive cardiology. This decision marked a turning point, leading her to establish a comprehensive healing center aimed at addressing wellness at its core.

A Testament to Excellence

Dr. Shilpi’s contributions to healthcare have been widely recognized on national and international platforms. She has been invited as a guest speaker at esteemed forums and has been honored with prestigious awards, including:

Most Prominent Cardiologist of the Year 2019 (Secunderabad)

(Secunderabad) Enterprise Woman of the Year 2022 – Health and Wellness

Most Iconic Healer and Tarot Card Reader of the Year 2024

Despite her numerous accolades, she remains grounded in her philosophy that challenges must never be an excuse to give up on dreams. To her, every dream, irrespective of its scale, holds significance and deserves to manifest into reality. Her guiding mantra—‘Ikigai’ (the reason for being)—keeps her moving forward without the burden of regrets.

Legacy of Healing and Hope

Dr. Shilpi Mohan is more than a cardiologist; she is a healer in every sense of the word. Her ability to intertwine the science of medicine with the wisdom of spirituality sets her apart as a true pioneer in holistic health. As she continues her journey, her mission remains unchanged—to heal, guide, and uplift those in need.

With a heart that beats for others and a spirit that refuses to be confined, Dr. Shilpi Mohan is redefining the very essence of healthcare, proving that true healing transcends the boundaries of medicine.

For those seeking a transformative approach to wellness, her work is a testament to the power of healing, one heart at a time.

