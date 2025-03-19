Pavitra Punia Revealed The Reason Behind Putting Sindoor Instead of Being Unmarried, Deets Inside

Famous small screen actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Pavitra Punia is seen spending more time in religious activities these days than focussing on her professional career. Especially since her relationship with Eijaz Khan broke up. Pavitra is now often seen wearing sindoor. She has also talked about this many times on her social media. But now she has again shared a video on the internet, in which she has spoken openly about it.

Pavitra Punia is 38 years old and is still an unmarried woman. Although a businessman Sumit Maheshwari claimed that he and Pavitra were married back then, Pavitra had extramarital affairs with men even after marriage because of which they got divorced. Then Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss fame Paras Chhabra, who was once Pavitra’s boyfriend, also supported Sumit that the marriage was hidden from him and that’s why they broke up.

Let us tell you that Pavitra’s name has also been associated with ‘Bigg Boss 15’s Prateek Sahajpal and she was also in a relationship with ‘Bigg Boss 14′ contestant Eijaz Khan. Now, Pavitra Punia has shared a video on her Instagram in which she revealed the reason for putting sindoor in her maang. She said that once Mother Sita was doing 16 Shringar for Lord Ram she filled sindoor in her maang. When Hanuman ji asked her the reason for this, Sita said that it was for the long life of Lord Shri Ram. After hearing this, Hanuman applied sindoor on his entire body, so that Lord Ram remains immortal forever.’

The actress further says, ‘Love, for your deity, for your God, for your Lord. You are completely intoxicated that we will do anything. Similarly, Hanuman ji took a complete bath without applying sindoor in his maang for Shri Ram. Similarly, for my mother, who is the mother of the world, I apply this sindoor in my maang. So stop raising questions. And you should also apply it. Who has forbidden you? Right? Jai Mata Di.’