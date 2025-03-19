Hania Aamir Trolled For Putting Bindi In Video Wishing Happy Holi To Her Fans On Social Media

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir who is often in the news headlines for dating speculations with Indian rapper Badshah has a lot of fans in India. Hania Aamir has appeared in TV shows like ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Dil Ruba’ and ‘Ana’. She has fans not only in Pakistan but also in India who are crazy about her and her shows. Even Hania Aamir is called the Alia Bhatt of Pakistan. She is very happy to hear this name and considers it a compliment.

Hania Aamir

Let us tell you that Hania shared some pictures on her official social media handle on the occasion of Holi. In these pictures, she was seen wearing a bindi and people did not like this thing of Hania Aamir. Even netizens are trolling Hania for wearing a bindi since it is not considered right for them. One user wrote, ‘I am unfollowing you because of this bindi. It is the month of Ramadan and you are doing this in Pakistan.’

Hania Aamir

Another user wrote humiliated Hania and said, ‘Yaar, I was a big fan of yours but you disappointed me. You being a Muslim follow the customs of Hindus.’ One user wrote, ‘We can see everything. She is doing this to please the Indian audience.’ Some users also trolled her for wishing Holi. They said that this is un-Islamic. Hania has shared many pictures on her social media platform.

Hania Aamir

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in its caption, ‘A capable person once said: I neither hear bad nor see bad, so I do not speak bad. Happy Holi to all.’ After Hania was trolled, some people posted in support of Hania. A user wrote ‘A good post But I am shocked to see such ignorant comments.’ Another user wrote, ‘If you cannot tolerate a small thing like a bindi, then how will you tolerate a Hindu.’ A user has written that I am a Pakistani Muslim. When I was young, I used to wear a bindi on Eid, Bakrid, and other festivals.’