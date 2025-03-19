Priyanka Chopra Seen Wearing Diamond Worth 2.7 Crores On Her Belly, Users Giving Mixed Reactions

Our popular desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who has covered the distance from Bollywood to Hollywood, recently came to attend her brother’s wedding in Mumbai. Recently she was seen in Hyderabad since she is working with Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s film. Now perhaps for the same, she has reached Mumbai again and was spotted at Kalina Airport. But here people’s eyes were not on her, but on her stomach. Read to know why.

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra married Hollywood star and singer Nick Jonas and became the mother of daughter Malti Mary Chopra Jonas through surrogacy. She has left India and lives in Los Angeles with her family and is also shooting for some Hollywood films. Now she was seen at Mumbai’s private airport on March 19 where a shiny red Audi arrived to pick her up. During this time she was wearing a co-ord set and black glasses that attracted everyone’s eyes.

The thing that caught everyone’s attention was a diamond on Desi girl’s stomach. Yes, Priyanka Chopra had got navel piercing done a long time ago. Now when she was seen at the airport, her belly started shining from a distance. The belly button she wore was made of diamond and its price is said to be Rs 2.7 crore. Now people are also reacting to this video of the actress.

One user was amazed to see a diamond and wrote, ‘She is roaming around with as much property hanging on her belly as our forefathers do not have.’ One wrote, ‘Swag girl.’ One wrote, ‘She does good work and deserves such expensive stuff.’ The actress has appeared here without Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. It is speculated that she has come for the shooting of the film, which started in Hyderabad in February 2025. And was later shifted to Odisha.