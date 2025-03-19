Senior Film Journalist Hanif Zaveri Claimed Aishwarya And Vivek Never Dated, Vivek Just Wanted To Show Actress Loved Him

One of the most discussed love stories in the industry was that of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Both of them did a film together and fell in love with each other after which they dated for a long time. However, after some time they had a messy breakup which is being discussed to date. Vivek Oberoi was often blamed for this as he ruined their relationship by coming in between them. But now a journalist has claimed that the actress never dated Vivek.

Aishwarya Rai And Vivek Oberoi

A senior film journalist and author Hanif Zaveri has recently claimed that Aishwarya never dated Vivek Oberoi and everything revolving around is fake. In a conversation with one of the media houses, Hanif said, ‘As far as Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan are concerned, both were serious in this love and both wanted it to happen but because Salman Khan was labeled as dating other heroines, Somi Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani as his girlfriends, Aishwarya Rai’s parents were not so happy with Salman seeing this. They thought that maybe he was flirting with their daughter.’

Aishwarya Rai And Salman Khan

Hanif Javeri further told that even then Salman wanted to marry Aishwarya Rai but the actress was not ready for marriage because she wanted to focus on her career. When Salman Khan entered Aishwarya’s building and created a ruckus, things got worse between the two. Then Aishwarya decided to end this relationship. Hanif Javeri also revealed the alleged truth of Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi’s relationship in his interview.

Aishwarya Rai And Vivek Oberoi

The journalist claimed, that when Aishwarya Rai had a fracture, Vivek Oberoi was just helping her since he was taking her to the hospital. But Vivek wanted to show that Aishwarya loves him madly, but there was nothing like that. Taking advantage of this situation, Vivek also held a press conference and gave an interview against Salman Khan. And this thing cost Vivek heavily. It is wrong to say about a girl that she loves me. There was absolutely no such thing. It is completely fake, it was created.’