Rakesh Roshan Feared Being Killed By Underworld During 2000 Like PM of India Mrs. Indira Gandhi Was Shot Dead

One of the most popular Bollywood actors and directors Rakesh Roshan was once haunted by a fear of being shot dead. According to some of the media reports, the underworld attacked him in the year 2000 after which he got so scared that he hired two security guards for his safety But still seeing the situation of other actors in the industry and the influence of the underworld, Rakesh Roshan was afraid that he might get killed just like late Prime Minister of India Mrs. Indira Gandhi got killed.

Rakesh Roshan still remembers the wounds of that incident, when after the success of ‘Kaho Naa Pyar Hai’, he started receiving continuous calls from the underworld. They started demanding a share in the film’s profits. When Rakesh Roshan refused to give it, he was shot at openly on the streets of Mumbai. Rakesh Roshan somehow drove his car to the police station, from where he was taken to the hospital since he was badly soaked in blood.

Now Rakesh Roshan talked about the incident and said that after this incident, he was given two security guards. Rakesh Roshan said that he was so terrified that he started fearing those security guards. He used to think that the guards might shoot him from behind. Talking to one of the media houses, Rakesh Roshan said, ‘No matter how many security personnel are around you, you are still an open target.’

Rakesh further said, ‘If someone wants to harm you, the security guards will not be able to do anything. After this incident, I was given two armed security guards. I used to sit in the front of the car and they used to sit at the back, this made me more scared. Those two are sitting at the back with guns. If something happens, they might shoot me from behind.’