Vicky Kaushal’s Fans Defending Him On Social Media For Being Targetted In Nagpur Violence Case

Recently, violence broke out in Nagpur after a controversy over the demolition of Aurangzeb’s grave, for which Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis blamed Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Chhava’ and said, ‘Chhava provoked people’s anger against Aurangzeb, and that is why violence took place’. Let us tell you that a curfew has been imposed in 11 areas of Maharashtra after heavy violence in Nagpur. Many shops, houses, and vehicles were burnt in the violence.

But due to the violence that happened in Nagpur because of Aurangzeb’s grave demolition Vicky Kaushal and his film ‘Chhava’ came under target. Some users on social media also started targeting Vicky, but the actor’s fans defended him. The actor’s fans said that blaming Vicky Kaushal and his film for the violence is completely misleading. One user wrote, ‘It is very wrong to blame Vicky Kaushal for the Nagpur violence.’

Another user wrote, ‘It is very wrong to blame Vicky Kaushal for the Nagpur violence. ‘Chhava’ is a film and Vicky Kaushal has played a character in it. The makers have shown the cruelty of Aurangzeb. Now Aurangzeb has become great for some people in this country.’ Another comment read, ‘It is completely unfair and wrong to blame Vicky Kaushal for the Nagpur violence. He is an actor who has played the character of a historical person in ‘Chhava’.’

Even some users on social media said that the film was approved several times by authorities before its release. If some narratives in the film have received strong reactions from the audience, the discussion should be around historical interpretation, public debate, and governance, and not targeting any one artist. Congress politician from Maharashtra Tehseen Poonawala has also supported Vicky Kaushal and entire team of Chhava and expressed anger at those who are blaming ‘Chhava’ for the Nagpur violence.