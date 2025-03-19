‘Marriage Will Be This Year’, Tejasswi Prakash’s Mother Confirmed Her Marriage Plans With Karan Kundrra

There is big news for fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, and that too about their marriage. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash hinted that she will have a court marriage with Karan in a simple manner after being asked by Farah Khan the judge in ‘Celebrity Masterchef’. And now the actress’s mother has spoken openly about their marriage. Actually, Tejasswi Prakash’s mother recently appeared on ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ and there only she made major revelations.

Tejasswi Prakash

This week, the family members of the contestants entered the show ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ and appeared in the role of shoe chef. Tejasswi Prakash was accompanied by her mother. During this, the topic of Tejasswi’s marriage came up when popular filmmaker Farah Khan asked Tejasswi Prakash’s mother ‘When will the marriage take place?’ Tejasswi’s mother gave an interesting answer.

Tejasswi Prakash

On this, Tejasswi’s mother confirmed the marriage and said, ‘It will happen this year.’ Hearing this, when Farah congratulated Tejasswi, the actress blushed and said, ‘There is nothing like that.’ Let us tell you that Tejasswi Prakash recently talked about getting a simple court marriage with her long-term boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi Prakash had said, ‘I am happy with a normal court marriage. We will roam around, roam around, and have fun.’

Tejasswi Prakash

Let us tell you that Karan Kundrra and Tejashwi Prakash’s love story started in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. They fell in love with each other inside the house. Since then, Karan and Tejasswi are always seen together and do not miss showing love for each other publicly. Recently, Karan Kundrra also sent a special video message for Tejasswi Prakash in ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ in which he was saying, ‘I have never seen her so honestly on any shoot. Poor girl, even after reaching home, keeps watching YouTube videos on her phone. Then she asked me if I should cook mutton in tamarind. And I tell her how would I know?’