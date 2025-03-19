Netizens Got Angry At Mannara Chopra For Vulgar Dance Video, Asked Her To Delete It Immediately

Famous actress and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Mannara Chopra is currently appearing as a contestant in the cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. Mannara who is the sister of Priyanka Chopra often faces criticism for her facial expressions and dressing sense. But there is no improvement to be seen in her and she continues to do the same. From Salman Khan to many other celebrities, the actress has been asked to make changes but she does not pay attention.

Now Mannara has shared such a dance video on her official Instagram handle, after seeing that people are asking her to delete it. Actually, Mannara Chopra had a blast at Ankita Lokhande’s party on the occasion of Holi. She played with a lot of colors at the party which probably has not come off yet and she made a reel in the same condition and shared it on social media, after which users criticized her fiercely in the comment section and asked her to delete this video immediately.

In the viral video, the actress sometimes gives flying kisses and sometimes shows her dance moves to an English song in a short top and denim. The way Mannara Chopra makes faces, everyone gets irritated by her. In ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, she also becomes a laughing stock due to this reason. Also, she is paired with Sudesh Lahiri, and she does not make any effort to win, due to which she is reprimanded by Chef Harpal Singh.

Ex-bigg boss contestant Abdu Rozik even insults the actress on the show. But she remains lost in her own tune. She looks very strange in this song too due to which she is being trolled fiercely. No one was happy to see Mannara Chopra shaking her waist. Sharing the video on social media, the actress wrote in the caption, ‘I am painted in colours but believe me, my dance is still amazing.’ Now after seeing this, a user said, ‘Please delete it.’ One wrote, ‘Please delete it. You are looking very dirty.’ One wrote, ‘Please give your account to a professional manager. Now you are a big star and these cheap filters don’t look good on the phone. Salman sir told you to improve in the finale but you did nothing.’