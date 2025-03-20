Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian’s Family Moves HC, Seeks Fresh Probe

The family of Disha Salian, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death in June 2020. As per news agency PTI, Disha’s father, Satish Salian, has petitioned the court, alleging foul play and demanding a reinvestigation.

Petition Seeks FIR Against Aaditya Thackeray

The plea calls for the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to Satish’s lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, they are in the process of filing the petition, which is expected to be numbered in the High Court’s registry department on Thursday.

Allegations of a Cover-up

The petition claims that Disha was raped and murdered, and that the case was subsequently covered up to shield influential figures. Initially, the petitioner trusted the Mumbai Police’s investigation but now believes it was a deliberate attempt to suppress crucial evidence.

“The Mumbai Police hastily classified the death as a case of suicide or accidental death without considering forensic evidence, circumstantial proof, and eyewitness testimonies,” the plea states. It alleges that political influence played a role in the premature closure of the case.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Reacts

Responding to the petition, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar questioned the timing of the allegations, raising concerns about a possible political conspiracy.

“Someone is behind this, and there is a larger conspiracy. Why has this issue suddenly resurfaced after more than four years? The CID conducted an enquiry, and an SIT was already formed to probe the matter,” she remarked.

Background on Disha Salian’s Death

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad, Mumbai. At the time, the Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Her death gained renewed attention after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. While the Mumbai Police initially termed his death a suicide, the case was later transferred to the CBI amid growing public outcry and allegations of a larger conspiracy.

The fresh plea in the Bombay High Court reignites the controversy surrounding both deaths, with calls for further investigation into alleged lapses in the previous probes.