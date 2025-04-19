Janhvi Kapoor Says Men Wouldn’t Be Able To Handle Period Pain: ‘Nuclear War Would Break Out’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken out against the casual dismissal of women’s period pain by men, calling out the “condescending gaze and tone” often used to downplay what women go through. In a candid chat with Hauterrfly, Janhvi highlighted how hormonal changes and pain during menstruation can be intense, yet are frequently trivialised in everyday conversations.

Talking about the common stereotype of associating a woman’s frustration or assertiveness with her menstrual cycle, Janhvi said, “If I’m trying to argue or make a point and you say, ‘Is it that time of the month?’—then take a hike. But if you’re genuinely concerned and ask, ‘Do you need a minute? Is it that time of the month?’ then, yeah, more often than not, you do need a minute. The way our hormones are off the charts and the pain we go through, that genuine concern is welcome.”

She went on to add that if men had to experience the same symptoms, the world would be very different. “That condescending tone—because I assure you, men wouldn’t be able to bear this pain and mood swings for even a minute. Who knows what kind of nuclear war would break out if men had periods,” she said, drawing applause and support from many women online.

Janhvi Kapoor’s take resonated with several social media users who praised her for speaking openly about a subject still considered taboo in many settings.

What’s next for Janhvi Kapoor?



The actor had a busy 2024 with back-to-back releases like Mr & Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, and Devara: Part 1. She’s currently filming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and also has Param Sundari scheduled for 2025. After that, she’ll return to Telugu cinema with Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is set for release on March 27, 2026.