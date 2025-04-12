Paw-sitive Vibes Only: Janhvi Kapoor Welcomes New Fur Baby

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is starting a fresh chapter—this time, with paws, fur, and a whole lot of love. The star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of heartwarming photos featuring a fluffy white dog, hinting at an adorable new addition to her life.

Dressed in a pristine white ensemble, Janhvi looked serene as she cradled, cuddled, and played with the pup in a set of tender snapshots. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Excited for new beginnings,” accompanied by two heart emojis and hashtags like #LoveThatStays and #LoveTC. A cheeky wink emoji sealed the emotional deal.

While she didn’t explicitly say she adopted the dog, fans and celebs alike took it as confirmation that the Kapoor household just got a little furrier. Famous faces including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Vedang Raina, and Sanjay Kapoor showered the post with likes and love.

Janhvi, already a known pet parent, joins her sister Khushi Kapoor in being an avid dog lover. Their social media pages are often dotted with glimpses of their furry family members, and this new arrival only adds to the Kapoor canine crew.

Amid all the puppy love, Janhvi’s career is also barking up the right tree (pun intended). She is currently gearing up for Peddi, her upcoming film with Telugu superstar Ram Charan. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Shiva Raj Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu, with music by none other than A.R. Rahman.

She will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film, backed by Dharma Productions, hits theatres on September 12 and features an ensemble cast that includes Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul.

And if that wasn’t enough, Janhvi’s film Homebound—directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa—has been officially selected for the 78th Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section.

Whether it’s a new pet or a film premiere at Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor’s year is off to a paw-some start.