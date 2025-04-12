People Troll Mannara Chopra For Dancing And Overacting Wearing A Saree At Ramp Walk, Deets Inside

TV actress Mannara Chopra, who was once again in the news headlines after her appearance in her TV’s most controversial show ‘Bigg Boss’, is again being discussed. People like everything from her screen presence to her talks. Let us tell you that Mannara recently launched her first song and since then, she has been in the news. Now, recently, she has walked the ramp wearing a saree and has also danced at the event.

Seeing Mannara walk with grace and confidence on the ramp walk, some people are praising her, while some have also trolled her. Let us tell you that Mannara Chopra also danced while walking on the ramp and wearing a green saree, she stole everyone’s heart. Seeing Mannara Chopra, everyone is saying this time too that she overacts so much, but Mannara is not bothered by it.

On the other hand, there is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, who is seen wearing an ivory colored lehenga and has tied her hair in a pony. Everyone is mesmerized by her walk and praises her for her skills. Let us tell you that Palak Tiwari made everyone crazy with her walk. Her ramp walk game looks very high. Fans have filled the comment section of her video with praises.

Mannara Chopra has recently sung her first song ‘Ajeeb Dastaan’ and talking about this, she said, ‘Music has always been close to my heart. This song is special because it blends my love for classics with creativity. I wanted to create something that feels good as well as personal and I hope people connect with it the way I do.’ Mannara entered the acting world in 2014 and has worked in films in languages ​​​​like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada, and made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film ‘Prema Geema Jantha Naai’ opposite Sriram Chandra.