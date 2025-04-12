Farah Khan Hints At Giving A Huge Hike To Her Cook Dilip After He Taunts Her For Not Having An AC In Their Kitchen

Popular filmmaker Farah Khan recently started her cooking YouTube channel, in which she is seen cooking episodes with popular celebrities. And in a short time, not only did her cooking videos go viral, but her cook Dilip also became famous. Fans love the fun and sweet-sour banter between Farah Khan and her cook. Recently, Farah shared her vlog on her YouTube channel in which her cook Dilip was seen asking for a salary hike.



On this, Farah started giving a hint of his huge salary hike to his chef. Let us tell you that Farah Khan shot her latest vlog in Chef Vikas Khanna’s studio kitchen. For this episode, she invited actor Sunny Singh. When the vlog starts, there is a lot of banter between Farah and her cook Dilip. After this, when Farah is in the kitchen, her cook Dilip taunts the kitchen for not having AC.

After this, actor Sunny Singh comes, as soon as he enters the kitchen, Dilip asks, ‘Are you not 2.5 kg ka hath? Hearing this, Farah says to Dilip, ‘Aren’t you ashamed?’ After this, Sunny Singh tries to remind Dilip of the names of his films, but he does not remember it. After this, Sunny Singh made paneer bhurji and lassi with the help of her cook, and all three tasted it.

Finally, Sunny Singh teaches Dilip Punjabi and asks about his salary. On this, Dilip demands to increase his salary, to which Farah tells Sunny, ‘If I tell you how much his salary is, then Rohit will leave you and come to me.’ At the same time, Farah Khan had said in another vlog that Dilip has a 3-storey bungalow with 6 bedrooms in the village, he also has a private lake and a lot of agricultural land.