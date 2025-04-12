Rebel With A Cause: Apoorva Mukhija Rains On Haters’ Parade

Apoorva Mukhija, an Instagram influencer, shared a cryptic post on her social media days after speaking out about the rape and death threats she received following the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. This marked her first post since returning to Instagram this week after deleting all her previous content.

In the new image, Apoorva holds an umbrella in the rain, smiling as she looks away. The photo appears to have been taken at a hill station. In her caption, she wrote, “Even in the gloomiest of skies, there is always light.” Followers quickly saw this as a reference to her comeback after the controversy. One comment read, “Loving the vibes, it’s giving the sweetest comeback,” while another said, “This comeback is personal for puri aurat jaat.” A third added, “Finally, she is back!”

The controversy began in January when Apoorva appeared on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. She was part of a panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial comments about parents and sex. While Allahbadia faced significant backlash, Apoorva also attracted negative reactions. Samay Raina later deleted all episodes of the show, and the individuals involved, including Apoorva, faced multiple FIRs for their remarks.

Apoorva revealed the disturbing nature of the abuse she received, explaining that her DMs were filled with graphic threats, including rape and acid attack threats. She shared how she “cried so much” when she went to the police, feeling “dehumanised” by the way paparazzi treated her. Online trolls went further by attacking her parents, finding her mother’s social media and leaving hurtful comments. Apoorva expressed her pain, saying, “I deserve this because I did this. My parents did not deserve this.”

Amid the ordeal, Apoorva announced that earnings from her video streams would go to an NGO that supports acid attack survivors, rape victims, and those affected by domestic violence. In an emotional post, she also shared that her manager advised her not to return home due to safety concerns, as many people knew her address.