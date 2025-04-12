‘This Is Most Disrespectful And Disturbing Thing’, Shahrukh Khan Gave Befitting Reply To Media Question of Dating Priyanka

Bollywood’s most loved couple, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri, have been married for 34 years. In these years, the couple has seen many ups and downs and also faced hardships. But there was a time when Shahrukh’s name started being linked with our Desi girl, aka Priyanka Chopra. From the year 2010, discussions of Shahrukh and Priyanka’s affair started, which made Gauri Khan furious.

Reports started saying that Gauri has instructed Shahrukh to stay away from Priyanka and asked him not to work with her ever. But when Shahrukh was asked about these affair reports, he replied with something exciting. Actually, Shahrukh and Priyanka Chopra worked together in the ‘Don’ franchise and also performed together in many award functions. Their chemistry was well liked by their fans.

Gradually, this onscreen chemistry started appearing off-screen as well. But Shahrukh had answered when asked about the affair with Priyanka in the year 2012, in which he said, ‘The most disturbing thing for me is that a woman working with me was asked questions and somewhere, she was not given the respect that I give her or all women associated with me. I think it is a bit disrespectful. I am very sorry for this. Not directly for what I have done, but because she is my friend.’

Shahrukh had further said, ‘She is one of my closest friends and is very close to my heart, and will always be. I sometimes feel that when something is said, I should stay away from it because I find it very trivial. It spoils the relationship that people share while working together.’ Shahrukh had told that he knew Priyanka from her modeling days and said, ‘It is very unfortunate that friendship gets spoiled a bit.’