‘Selling Sarees, Not Sob Stories’: Charu Asopa Claps Back At Ex Rajeev Sen’s ‘Drama’ Dig

Charu Asopa isn’t holding back anymore. The actor has responded sharply to ex-husband Rajeev Sen’s recent remarks about her decision to leave Mumbai and settle in Bikaner with their daughter, Ziana. In a new YouTube vlog, Charu addressed both public speculation and Rajeev’s snide comments, making it clear that she’s simply choosing what’s best for her child—and not seeking pity.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Charu reshared a post from HT City that read: “Charu sells sarees, Rajeev calls it drama.” Her response? A sarcastic clapback: “Wow that’s beautiful. Whatever I do is always drama for this man.”

In her vlog, Charu opened up about why she made the big move and shut down claims of a financial crisis: “I’m not doing daily soaps right now because Ziana is very young and I don’t want to leave her alone. I’ve been acting since 2009—it’s 2025 now—and I’ve done it all. But my priorities have changed. Nothing matters more than my daughter.”

She added that since she now works from home—managing her YouTube and online business—living in Mumbai no longer made sense: “It’s an expensive city. If I’m not doing daily soaps, there’s no point staying there.”

Charu also made it clear that she isn’t quitting acting altogether. She’s planning to buy a house in Bikaner, enroll Ziana in a good school, and will happily travel to Mumbai if an OTT opportunity arises.

This comes after a video of Charu selling sarees and suits online surfaced, prompting buzz across social media. Speaking with HT, she confirmed: “I’ve moved to my hometown Bikaner with Ziana. We’ve been here for over a month now, living with my parents.”

Rajeev, meanwhile, had a rather pointed reaction. In a statement to HT, he said: “Even after everything she said and did publicly, my family and I forgave her—for Ziana, and for her too. We just want her to be in a stable mental and emotional state, not giving interviews every day.”

Charu and Rajeev married in 2019 and welcomed Ziana in 2021. After a rocky relationship and public fallout, the couple divorced in June 2023.