Chahatt Khanna Opened Up On Not Getting Work Because of Her Personal Life And 2 Divorces

Famous small screen actress Chahatt Khanna earned fame from the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and became famous in every household. However, she is more in the headlines due to her personal life than for her professional life. This is because she got married twice and had children, but both marriages ended due to relationship struggles. Now it is being said that she is in a relationship with another actor.

Now in the latest interview, the actress has made a shocking revelation about the industry. It has been said that after the divorce, many people refused to work with her, due to which she faced a lot of difficulties in the upbringing of her kids and surviving in Mumbai. In a conversation with one of the media houses, the small screen actress talked about what difficulties she had to face after the divorce.

During this, she also told that due to the negative media coverage about her personal life, many people refused to work with her. Apart from this, she also revealed that even A-list production houses used to avoid working with her. Also, some managers openly confessed that they hesitate to work because of what is in the media about the personal life of the actress.

Talking about being a single mother, Chahatt said that her second divorce was very difficult. One daughter lived with her and the other with her father, Farhan. She said that she has maintained a good relationship with her children, ‘We talk to each other for the children because they are our responsibility. Divorce hurts no matter how it happens. This was also not easy. Also, if you are famous, then it becomes difficult to face others.’