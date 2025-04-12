ACP Pradyuman Is Not Dead In CID, Will Make A Huge Comeback In The Show After Fans Venting Out Anger On Makers

There is great news for CID fans, since the viewers who were saddened by the death of ACP Pradyuman in the show and were venting their anger on the makers, will now be overjoyed. Actually, ACP Pradyuman is not dead in the show, but he will be brought back to the show soon. According to the latest report, actor Shivaji Satam is going to return to CID, because his character of ACP Pradyuman is alive in the show.

According to a media report, the makers are planning a drama-filled re-entry of ACP Pradyuman. It is being said that this decision has been taken due to the anger of the fans of the show. Actually, the character of ACP Pradyuman has become the life of not only CID, but also the audience. This character and Shivaji Satam have been associated with CID for more than two decades.

ACP Pradyuman’s dialogues ‘Daya darwaza tod do’ and ‘Kuch to gadbad hai Daya’ are always on the lips of the people, and fans love him a lot. In such a situation, when the makers showed the track of killing ACP Pradyuman, the fans criticized the makers a lot. Many fans got emotional upon his death. But now, on the demand of the public, a special scene is being thought of for Shivaji Satam i.e. ACP Pradyuman’s comeback in the show.

When Shivaji Satam was asked about the death of his character, he said that he was not told anything about this by the makers. At the same time, Parth Samthan has recently joined CID. He recently said that earlier he had rejected the offer of this show because he was nervous. He also said that his character will bring many twists in the show and will also investigate the death of ACP Pradyuman.