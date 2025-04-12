‘Shaadi, Bacha, Breakup’: Karan Kundrra Wants To Announce It Himself, Thank You!

Television star Karan Kundrra is done playing the quiet game. Fed up with persistent gossip about his personal life—especially his relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash—Karan has finally clapped back at rumour mills. From “when are they getting married?” to “is an engagement happening in Dubai?”—fans and tabloids alike have turned every TejRan move into speculative content.

On April 11, 2025, Karan took to X (formerly Twitter) and delivered a sassy reality check to media outlets. In a fiery post, he wrote:

“Dear new age tabloids, I’m sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just coz we’re in Dubai… I understand it gives you numbers, but to most of you, me or my agent are just a phone call away. Why don’t you just call and confirm? This is getting too much, right? Let me please announce my own marriage/engagement/roka/baby/breakup/midlife crisis. Love and engagement to y’all always.”

Netizens, of course, couldn’t resist reacting. One fan backed Karan and highlighted how even fans can cross the line by leaking personal details. Another user chimed in cheekily, “Please get married now. Being a dad at grandpa age isn’t cool.” A TejRan supporter said what many were thinking: “We want to hear the wedding news from you, not from gossip pages. TejRan is an emotion!”

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Karan addressed the swirling rumours about Tejasswi’s mom pushing for a 2025 wedding. His response? Classic Kundrra humour:

“Arre mujhe kya pata, mere papa aa rahe hain, unse puch lena. Ye sari baatein bachchon se thodi puchte hain.”

(“How would I know? My dad is visiting—ask him! These are not decisions parents discuss with kids!”)

Karan currently features on Laughter Chefs Season 2 on Colors TV, recently returning after Abdu Rozik’s short break. Meanwhile, Tejasswi made waves as the second runner-up on Celebrity MasterChef.