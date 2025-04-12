General Dyre’s Granddaughter Called People Killed By General Dyre “Looters”, Facing Rage On Social Media

Who doesn’t know the heart-wrenching incident of Jallianwala Bagh and General Dyer for his action that took away people’s lives. Recently, a teaser of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Kesari 2’ was released, to which General Dyre’s great-granddaughter said something for the thousands of Indians killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which made Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar angry. Let us tell you the whole incident here in this article.

Caroline Dyer

Let us tell you that this upcoming film is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the circumstances after it. In the film, Akshay will be seen in the role of lawyer C. Shankaran Nair, who fought the case against General Dyer, the main accused in the Jallianwala massacre, in court. Now, a video of General Dyer’s granddaughter Caroline Dyer went viral on social media, in which she is saying that all the people who were killed in the Jallianwala massacre were looters.

Kesari 2

This video is a clip from a Channel 4 documentary released in 2019, in which General Dyer’s granddaughter Caroline gave this statement. During this, she also praised General Dyer and was seen talking to a family member of a victim of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and called his father a ‘lootera’. Around 1,650 innocent Indians were killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, and when Caroline Dyer described the dead as looters, Karan Johar got angry.

Karan has reacted to the clip and said, ‘I have seen that video. As an Indian or a human being, I am not going to kill anyone. Not only for the army, but anyone who has even a little sympathy in his heart, his blood will boil after watching this video. Yes, it will make you angry. How can she say such a thing about such a big massacre? How dare she?’