Akshay Kumar Responds To Jaya Bachchan’s Calling ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ A Flop And Raised Question On It

These days, Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’ in which he will be seen as a lawyer with Ananya Panday in the lead role. During this time, a journalist discussed Jaya Bachchan in front of Akshay Kumar and told him that Jaya Bachchan did not like the title of the film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, and the reply given by Akshay to this clearly reflects the humility of the actor.

Akshay Kumar replied, ‘If she has said so, then she must be right. If I had made a mistake by making such a film, then she may be right.’ Actually, Jaya Bachchan recently appeared on a conclave in which she raised questions over the name of the film and even called ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ a flop. Jaya Bachchan said, ‘Just look at the title of the film, I will never watch a film with such a name. Is this a name? Is this really the name?’

Then Jaya Bachchan looked at the audience and asked if they were ready to watch a film with such a title? When only a few hands were raised, she jokingly said, ‘Out of so many people, hardly four people want to see this film, this is a matter of great sadness. This is a flop.’ At the same time, people’s anger is also visible on Jaya Bachchan’s reaction.

One user raised questions on the actress and said, ‘Leave Jaya ma’am in the village for 1 month where such a situation exists and then ask.’ One said, ‘Then madam ji would not even go to the toilet’. At the same time, many people have praised Akshay’s answer. One has said, ‘What a mature answer, Akshay has’. Another said, ‘Aro she says anything, she herself does not know what she is saying.’