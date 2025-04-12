Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Is In Trouble, Came To A Halt After The Producer Of The Show Left It Midway

If you are also waiting for Rohit Shetty’s “Khatron Ke Khiladi” show, then there is bad news for you. According to media reports, this year’s season might not happen since the producer of the show, Banijay, has decided to leave the show at the last minute, and due to this, everything is on hold. The future of the show now seems to be in trouble, and this has also upset Rohit Shetty, who has been its host for years.

Rohit Shetty

The popular action director was all set to return with another exciting season, but now suddenly his plans have changed. In fact, some contestants were also fixed for the show, and they were also supposed to start shooting for the upcoming show. Sources close to the production house told one of the media houses that the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi has decided not to work on the new season for now.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

The source said, ‘Some celebrities were already finalized, and the rest were in discussion with the team in different phases. The dates of the fixed celebrities were also released after the makers told the channel about their decision.’ Popular stars like Munawar Farooqui, Orry, Isha Malviya, Khushboo Patni, and boxer Neeraj Goyal had already signed up for the new season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

According to the same report, the team was also preparing to move to an international location to start shooting next month. But now everything has come to a halt after the makers backed out. The report also states that Rohit Shetty is very upset as he was waiting for the new season. Right now, no one knows if another company will take over or the season will be canceled altogether.