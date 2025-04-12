Gaurav Khanna Won The Title of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ With 20 Lakh Cash Money, Nikki Stood Second While Tejasswi Got Third Place

Anupama fame and popular small screen actor Gaurav Khanna has won the trophy of ‘Celebrity Master Chef’. With this victory, Gaurav Khanna has become India’s first celebrity masterchef after winning the title of the first season of ‘Celebrity Master Chef’. Let us tell you that Gaurav Khanna has made his mark in every household with the role of Anuj in ‘Anupama’.

But it is not only the trophy that the actor won, but he got a huge amount as well. In this show, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli was the first runner-up, while Tejasswi Prakash was in third position this season. Mr. Faisu and Rajiv Adatia’s names are also included in the finalists, but they could not make it to the top 3 and had to settle for less.

Talking about the judges in the grand finale, apart from Chef Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor was also present as a guest. At the same time, Tejasswi Prakash’s boyfriend Karan Kundrra was also seen in this grand finale. Let us tell you that actor Gaurav has won everyone’s hearts with his cooking talent this season.

After replicating the sweet dish of an international chef, Gaurav made the judges happy with his delicious jackfruit dish and ice cream dessert. In the last episode, too, he won the hearts of all the judges with his dish and emerged as the winner of this season. Let us tell you that along with the winner’s crown, Gaurav also won a prize money of Rs 20 lakh and he revealed that with this winning amount, the actor will start a restaurant in Lucknow and make it a big brand across the country.