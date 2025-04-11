‘She Experiments On Me, She Sleeps Only For 4 Hours’, Karan Kundrra Praises Tejasswi Prakash For Her Dedication

These days, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are constantly hitting the headlines regarding their marriage and divorce rumours. However, none of them confirmed it yet. Let us tell you that this beautiful couple first meet in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Both of them participated in this show, and came close to each other on the show itself. After coming out of the show, they also confessed their relationship in front of everyone and continued their relationship.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash

Recently Karan Kundrra played the role of a good partner for Tejasswi when he reached a reality show to support her in the cooking reality show ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ in which she is showcasing her great cooking skills. In the finale episode of this show, Karan Kundrra reached to support Tejasswi and said on the stage of this show, ‘After my mother, there is someone who can take care of me, and that is Tejasswi.’

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash

On Tejasswi’s growth in the show, Karan says, ‘Tejasswi experiments on me with all the recipes.’ Karan further says, ‘Tejasswi is very hardworking person. Ever since she became a part of the show, she has slept only for four hours.’ Karan is also very impressed with Tejasswi’s cooking skills. He also recalls that before coming to the show ‘Celebrity Masterchef’, Tejaswi did not know cooking very well.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash

If we talk about the work front of Karan Kundrra, let us tell you that he is doing a film ‘Missing Face’. Apart from this, he is also seen in the show ‘Laughter Chef’ in which he replaced Abdu Rozik since he left the show for Ramadan and celebrate Eid with his family in Dubai. This show is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek.