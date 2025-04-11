Akshay Kumar On ‘Toilet’ Takedown: ‘If Jaya Ji Says It’s a Flop, Then Sure—Why Not?’

Akshay Kumar has responded with his trademark calm—and a hint of sarcasm—to veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s recent criticism of his 2017 hit Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. At a press conference for his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay was asked whether such social and politically themed films ever make him feel vulnerable to criticism, especially when the flak comes from within the film fraternity.

Without naming Jaya directly at first, Akshay replied, “Mujhe nahi lagta kisi ne criticise kiya hai un filmon ko. Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo aise films ko criticise karega.” Listing films like Pad Man, Airlift, Kesari, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, he said he made them “bahut dil se”—with genuine intent to inform and inspire.

But when a journalist pointed out that Jaya Bachchan had recently slammed Toilet’s title and dismissed the film as a flop, Akshay had a surprisingly gracious—if cheeky—response. “Agar unhone kaha hai, toh sahi hoga,” he said with a smile. “Mujhe nahi pata agar Toilet Ek Prem Katha jaise film banakar maine koi galat kaam kiya hai, toh wah keh rahi hain, toh sahi hoga.”

Jaya Bachchan had made the comment during a conclave, where she openly ridiculed the film’s title. “Is this even a name? Toilet: Ek Prem Katha? I would never go to watch such movies,” she said, asking the audience if they’d seen the film. When only a few hands went up, she declared, “The film is a flop.”

That, of course, clashes with the numbers. The film grossed over ₹316 crore worldwide and was praised for its message on sanitation and the issue of open defecation in rural India. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Toilet became a rallying cry for the Swachh Bharat mission and was largely celebrated for blending entertainment with awareness.

While Akshay’s response may have sounded diplomatic, fans were quick to read the subtext: the numbers speak louder than the titles—and apparently, louder than industry disapproval too.