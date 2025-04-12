‘Not Just a Serial Kisser Anymore’: Emraan Hashmi On Fans Finally Noticing His Acting

Emraan Hashmi, long typecast as Bollywood’s “serial kisser,” is now getting his flowers—literally and figuratively—for his acting chops. The actor, known for his early 2000s romantic thrillers, recently opened up about a career high when fans shifted focus from his lip-lock scenes to his performances.

In a conversation on The Ranveer Show podcast, hosted by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Emraan got candid about the phase between 2008 and 2013. “I had given four to five back-to-back blockbuster films like Jannat 2, Raaz 2, Raaz 3, The Dirty Picture, Murder 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai,” he said. “Then came a critically acclaimed film that didn’t do as well at the box office.”

That film was Shanghai (2012), a political thriller directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Emraan recalled the audience reaction with a chuckle: “Logon ko laga, ‘Accha, humein toh laga yeh sirf kiss karta hai onscreen, lekin isko acting bhi aati hai’ (People thought I only kissed onscreen, but turns out I can act too).”

Shanghai, despite being a modest earner commercially, brought Emraan the kind of validation he hadn’t received before—critical acclaim. He said it felt like the best of both worlds: box-office hits followed by artistic appreciation.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and the late Farooq Shaikh, and was praised for its gritty take on corruption and power. While not a blockbuster, it marked a turning point in Emraan’s image, from “sensual specialist” to serious performer.

Looking back, Emraan says his journey has been fulfilling. “Experiences have always been good. Throughout my career, I have had enriching experiences,” he added.

Emraan, who has appeared in everything from erotic thrillers like Murder and Zeher to emotional dramas like Hamari Adhuri Kahani, will next be seen in Ground Zero, playing a BSF officer. The film, directed by Tejas Deoskar and co-starring Sai Tamhankar, hits theatres on April 25.