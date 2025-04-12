Rajeev Sen Denied Wife, Charu Asopa, Being In Any Financial Stress, Claimed She Can Afford A Cruise Trip

Recently, a video of small screen actress and sister-in-law of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, Charu Asopa, made rounds online. In the viral clip, Charu was seen selling salwar suits and claimed that she started her new business due to a financial crunch in her life. However, now her ex-husband Rajeev Sen has reacted to her words and has denied that she is under any financial stress.

In a recent interview, Rajeev Sen questioned Charu’s claims of facing financial issues in her life and asked, ‘She could afford a cruise trip with her brother and his wife, which was quite expensive, and she paid for everyone’s tickets. Where is this financial struggle coming from then?’ Rajeev Sen further alleged that Charu is looking for real estate in Bikaner, so there is nothing like troubles in her life.

He further said, ‘She wants to buy a house in Bikaner, or maybe she has already bought one, which requires a lot of money. Buying property is not cheap in today’s world and even when taking out a loan. Also, if she is arranging for the cruise for her entire family and her daily shopping, as can be seen in her vlog, then it is clear that she is not struggling for money. Anyone who is under financial stress cannot even dream of buying a property.’

Apart from questioning these claims of Charu Asopa, Rajeev also spoke a lot about meeting his daughter Gianna. He alleged that Charu is not responding to his messages about meeting his daughter while staying in Bikaner. He also called her decision to reveal personal matters, especially money matters, wrong. Let us tell you that Charu had openly talked about moving from Mumbai to Bikaner in the interview and said that it is very difficult to live in Mumbai as it is costing a lot to live here and she does not have that much money.