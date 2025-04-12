‘His Children Are His Life’ Prabhu Deva’s Ex-Wife Opened Up On Prabhu Deva’s Relationship With His Kids

Popular choreographer Prabhu Deva and his ex-wife Ramlath got divorced in the year 2011 and it has been 14 years now. Neither of them talked openly about this even after the separation, but Ramlath spoke about her ex-husband for the first time after the separation. In a recent interview, Ramlath talked about the debut stage performance of her son Rishi Raghavendra, where she also spoke about her ex-husband Prabhu Deva.

Ramlath also said that Prabhu Deva has always been a great father to his children and said that he still thinks about whether his children like what he does or not. This shows that their father’s love for him has not changed at all. Ramlath further said, ‘His children are his life, he is very attached to both of them. They are like a father and son who talk to each other in every situation.’

Ramlath also said that despite their divorce, Prabhu Deva has always been with her, especially when it comes to supporting their children. She said that he still takes responsibility as a father and both of them work together to make decisions regarding their children’s lives. Ramlath further told something about her current relationship with Prabhu Deva and said that even after their separation, Prabhu Deva has always been respectful and never said anything negative about her.

She further said, ‘If he said anything bad about me after our separation, I would get angry with him. He never said a single word about me. I will never say anything bad about anyone like that.’ Let us tell you that Prabhu Deva and Ramlath’s marriage started falling apart when he started a live-in relationship with actress Nayanthara.