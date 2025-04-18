Ex-Cricketer’s Trans Daughter Alleges Sexual Harassment, Says Well-Known Cricketers Sent Her Nude Photos

Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has opened up about facing sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour from fellow cricketers following her gender-reaffirming surgery. Formerly known as Aryan, Anaya, who has played age-group cricket, shared her experience during an interview with Lallantop, shedding light on the toxic masculinity that persists in the sport.

Speaking candidly, Anaya recalled her early years, saying, “When I was eight or nine, I used to wear my mom’s clothes and look in the mirror, saying, ‘I am a girl. I want to be a girl.’” She revealed that she hid her identity for years due to her father’s public profile and the judgmental nature of the cricketing world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lallantop (@thelallantop)

She also shared that after transitioning, some male cricketers she had played with, including well-known names like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, began to behave inappropriately. “There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures,” she said. In one instance, she recalled, “A person who would hurl gaalis publicly later sat beside me asking for my photos. Another time, a veteran cricketer invited me into his car saying he wanted to sleep with me.”

Anaya stated she has seen both support and harassment since transitioning, and criticised the cricket system for its lack of inclusion. “The cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

Now living in Manchester, UK, Anaya has previously played for Islam Gymkhana and Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. After the ICC’s ban on transgender athletes in women’s cricket, Anaya expressed her disappointment, urging authorities to frame policies that don’t force athletes to “choose between their passion and identity.”