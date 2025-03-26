Archana Puran Singh’s Son Revealed How He Didn’t Get Any Film Instead of Appearing In 100+ Auditions

Bollywood actresses Archana Puran Singh and her husband and actor Parmeet Sethi, have both been active in Bollywood films for a long time, and even today, they are seen in some projects. Currently, the couple is running a vlogging channel on YouTube and sharing things related to daily life with fans through vlogs. Now in the latest vlog, one of his sons told how many auditions he gave and how many rejections he faced.

Actually, in an old video shared by Archana, Parmeet jokingly asked his sons, ‘Which of you two is a donkey?’ He also asked some more questions, to which funny reactions of both were seen. People also commented on the same video. One user wrote, ‘All four of you are donkeys.’ One user said, ‘Aryaman and Ayushmann are not worthy of becoming heroes. Neither of them has hero vibes, but it is okay, they are rich.’

When Aryaman showed his excitement to eat pizza, his mother said, ‘Oh, you got so excited.’ Then the son said, ‘Overacting! I have learnt it from you. That’s why even after giving 100 auditions, I didn’t get a single role. Reverse nepotism is going on with me.’ Archana said, ‘It is not that you are not getting roles because I am your mother. You must be doing something wrong, that is why you are not getting roles.’

Then Aryaman asked, ‘Don’t the auditionees have to slap?’ Hearing this, everyone laughed like crazy people. To this, the actress replied, ‘I hope this is just a joke. I got scared, and for a second I was shocked that you really slapped someone.’ Let us tell you that a few days back, Archana’s vlog from a hotel in which Aryaman turned into a waiter went viral and garnered praise from people.