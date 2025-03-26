Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan Express Grief

Actor and filmmaker Manoj Bharathiraja, son of legendary Tamil director Bharathiraja, passed away on March 25 due to a heart attack. He was 48. Manoj breathed his last at his residence in Chetpet, Chennai, around 4 pm. His untimely demise has left the Tamil film industry in shock, with veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressing their condolences.

Kamal Haasan Mourns Manoj’s Demise

Kamal Haasan took to social media to express his grief over Manoj’s passing. His post in Tamil, loosely translated, read, “I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Manoj Bharathiraja, son of actor, my friend, and dearest director Bharathiraja. I express my deepest condolences to Bharathiraja, his family, and friends, who are grieving this loss.”

Pawan Kalyan’s Tribute to Manoj

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan also paid tribute through an official statement. His message, translated from Tamil, read, “I was shocked to hear the sudden news of the demise of Mr. Manoj Bharathiraja, son of the renowned director Mr. Bharathiraja. I convey my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family. I pray to the Almighty for the soul of Mr. Manoj to rest in peace.”

Acknowledging Manoj’s contributions to cinema, Pawan Kalyan further stated, “While he was excelling as an actor and following in his father’s footsteps as a director, the news of his sudden passing deeply saddens me. I extend my condolences and profound sympathy to Bharathiraja sir and his family, and I pray for strength during this difficult time.”

Final Rites and Public Viewing

Manoj Bharathiraja’s body has been placed at his father’s residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, for the public and well-wishers to pay their last respects. His final rites will be performed at the Besant Nagar crematorium at around 4:30 pm.

Manoj Bharathiraja’s Legacy

Manoj made his mark in Tamil cinema as an actor, director, and producer. He was known for his performances in films like Taj Mahal and Alli Arjuna before transitioning to direction. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.