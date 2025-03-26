Sonu Nigam Clarifies Vape Incident at DTU Concert, Dismisses Stone-Throwing Claims

Amid reports of stone pelting at Sonu Nigam’s concert during Engifest at Delhi Technological University (DTU), the singer took to Instagram to clear the air, dismissing the claims as false. He clarified that no stones or bottles were thrown during his performance and that the only object hurled on stage was a vape, which hit his team member, Subhankar.

Sharing a photo from the concert, where he was seen wearing a pink bunny headband gifted by the audience, Sonu addressed the misinformation. “Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles, as mentioned in some media, happened at DTU. There was one vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar’s chest, and that’s when I was informed about it,” he wrote. The singer briefly paused his performance to warn the audience about the consequences of such behavior. “I requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Sonu’s firm yet calm approach ensured that the concert continued smoothly. He later humorously noted, “The only thing hurled on stage after that was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie.”

Earlier reports suggested that the singer had to halt his performance due to an unruly audience. Addressing the crowd at one point, Sonu had said, “Main aapke liye aaya hoon yahan pe (I have come here for you) so that we can all have a good time. I’m not asking you to stop enjoying, but please don’t do this.” He had also expressed concern about his team members’ safety.

After the vape incident, an audience member tossed a pink bunny headband on stage. Instead of reacting negatively, Sonu embraced the moment, wore the headband, and continued his performance, much to the crowd’s delight. Fans appreciated his sportsmanship, with one social media user writing, “The way the crowd was cheering ‘Pookie-Pookie’ after this #SonuNigam.” Another attendee commented, “Randomly made a plan to see Sonu Nigam live yesterday, and I don’t regret it one bit! ”

Despite the minor disruption, Sonu Nigam’s concert turned out to be a memorable event, showcasing not just his musical brilliance but also his ability to handle unexpected situations with grace and humor.