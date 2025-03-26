Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Likes Post Calling Yuzi’s Ex Dhanashree ‘Gold Digger’, Sparks Row

The ongoing divorce saga between cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma continues to dominate social media, with fresh twists surfacing almost daily. While neither has publicly disclosed the real reasons for their split, speculation runs wild, with allegations ranging from infidelity to gold-digging. Amid the frenzy, a new controversy erupted when a viral video criticizing Dhanashree caught the attention of Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma.

The video, shared by YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, portrayed Dhanashree as a “gold digger” and suggested that she was struggling to start her life anew post-divorce. Mishra further insinuated that she was financially benefiting from the separation, sarcastically remarking, “If you’re getting money, that gives you empowerment. So, shouldn’t you also say that you are a self-made woman?” The clip quickly gained traction, but what truly ignited debate was Ritika Sajdeh’s apparent endorsement—she liked the video, sending social media into a frenzy.

Fans were quick to dissect Ritika’s move, with many interpreting it as a subtle show of support for Chahal while blaming Dhanashree for the split. The reaction sparked a heated debate online, with some defending Ritika’s action as unintentional, while others viewed it as a clear stance in the divorce drama.

Chahal and Dhanashree’s relationship had been a subject of public fascination since their wedding in 2020. However, cracks appeared soon after, and their separation became official on March 20, 2025, after reportedly living apart for over 18 months. The divorce was confirmed by Chahal’s lawyer in a statement to ANI, fueling further speculation. While Chahal remains focused on his IPL commitments, Dhanashree has been actively sharing music videos on social media, leading fans to wonder if her projects are subtly addressing her personal life.

As the divorce saga unfolds, both parties remain tight-lipped, allowing the public to draw its own conclusions. However, Ritika Sajdeh’s recent action has only added fuel to the ongoing controversy, ensuring that the Chahal-Dhanashree split remains one of the most talked-about topics in the cricket and entertainment worlds.