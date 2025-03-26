Karan Kundrra Opened Up On His Marriage Plans With Tejasswi Prakash, Said, ‘Will Think When Time Comes’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are a famous TV couple whose love story started in one of TV’s most controversial shows, ‘Bigg Boss’. However, according to their family, the couple is soon going to make their relationship official by tying the knot. Actually, a few days back, when Tejasswi’s mother came as a guest on ‘Master Chef’, she revealed that she wants to see her daughter get married this year. Even some of their photos went viral, which were claimed to be photos of the couple’s Roka ceremony.

Since the video clip of Tejasswi’s mother talking about her daughter getting married was posted on social media, it went viral in no time, and there was a wave of happiness among the fans. However, the thing that has attracted people’s attention is Karan’s statement. Let us tell you that Karan Kundrra, who is seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, said, ‘I don’t know much about this. Many people want this, but I do not want to comment on it.’

Last week, Karan confirmed that he is planning to tie the knot with Tejasswi soon. In an interview, he talked about the wedding menu and told the media agency, ‘Of course, I am a big foodie. But when it comes to the wedding food, I would prefer to leave it to the professionals.’ Karan further revealed what kind of wedding ceremony he wants and said, ‘I think when the time comes closer, I will start thinking about it. I will start thinking about whether I want it big or simple.’

Earlier, Tejasswi’s mother had also confirmed that the two actors will tie the knot later this year. She appeared on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ to support her daughter and said, ‘It will happen this year.’ While Farah Khan congratulated Tejasswi after the confirmation, the actress was seen blushing and said, ‘Aisi kuch baat nahi hui hai.’