‘Hinduism Is Not A Joke In India’, Rashmi Desai Crticized Urvashi Rautela For Her Temple Claims Near Badrinath Temple

Small screen actress and ‘Utaran’ fame Rashmi Desai has strongly criticized Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s recent temple comment. Since Urvashi claimed that there is a temple built in her honor near the holy Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, from local priests and residents to people on social media, everyone has expressed outrage over this comment. According to reports, people associated with the history of the temple termed it as misleading and factually incorrect.

Rashmi Desai

Amidst growing outrage, Rashmi Desai wrote a post on her Instagram story calling Urvashi’s claim wrong. In the post, she wrote, ‘It is sad that people do not even take action against such nonsense … Hinduism is becoming a joke in India. She was politically correct when she kept repeating her answer.’ Rashmi further said, ‘Representing India and deliberately saying absurd things … it is sad that please do not play games in the name of religion. ‘

Urvashi Rautela

These days a video of Urvashi Rautela went viral on social media in which she says, ‘There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one goes to Badrinath, there is an ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it.’ She further said that devotees, including Delhi University students, visit the site, garland her photos, and call her ‘Dam Damai’. Urvashi insisted that her claim is true, saying, “I am serious about this. It is true. There are news articles about this, too. You can read them.”

Rashmi Desai

Now according to media reports, the locals and religious authorities there did not like the comment. Former religious officer of Badrinath Dham Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal clarified that the Urvashi temple is not associated with the actress, but it is an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Urvashi, a divine figure from Hindu mythology. In some beliefs, she is a form of Goddess Sati. He demanded strict action against Urvashi for her statement. However, Urvashi is yet to respond to it.