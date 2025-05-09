Sonu Nigam And Arijit Singh Will Collaborate For ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ In Border 2, Deets Inside

In 2023, it was reported that Sunny Deol is all set to bring back the ‘Border’ franchise after the historic success of ‘Gadar 2’. The makers roped in Anurag Singh as the director and worked on a script that was similar to ‘Border 2’. Soon after, the film moved ahead with the casting of Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. For India’s biggest war film, the makers have zeroed in on a Republic Day 2026 release and now another update has emerged.

According to a media source, Bhushan Kumar along with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta have acquired the rights of the cult song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ for Rs 60 lakh. A source close to the matter said, “Sandese Aate Hain is the soul of Border and the makers have left no stone unturned to acquire the rights.”

The source also said, ‘This is one of the highest prices spent by any maker or for recreating a melody, but Bhushan knows the importance of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ and he is confident that the patriotic song will earn huge profits in the long run.’ This song will be made as a tribute to the Indian Army. Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ is being produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta.

The source further said that ‘Border 2 is a patriotic song made by Sunny Deol. ‘Desh Aate Hain 2.0’ talks about the hardships of the Indian armed forces and will be similar to the real version. The source said, ‘Sandese Aate Hain 2.0 has been in the works for a long time and the makers have created a version that justifies the legacy of the first part. While the original song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, Sandese Aate Hain 2.0 will be sung by Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh together. It is clearly being described as the biggest song of Indian cinema. This song will be filmed on Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.’