Kangana Ranaut Heads to Hollywood With Horror Film ‘Blessed Be the Evil’; Internet Reacts to Her Big Career Move

Actor Kangana Ranaut is officially making her Hollywood debut. The Queen star has signed on to headline the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil, marking a significant shift from her earlier views on staying rooted in Indian cinema. The film will also feature Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone.

As reported by Variety, the film will be produced by Lions Movies and directed by Anurag Rudra, who co-wrote the script with Gatha Tiwary. Set to go on floors later this year in New York, the film reportedly opted for U.S. locations to avoid complications stemming from newly announced Trump-era industry tariffs. The project will be showcased at the upcoming Cannes Film Market for international buyers.

The story revolves around a Christian couple grappling with the trauma of a miscarriage. In search of healing, they move to an abandoned farm only to be haunted by sinister forces, testing their faith and love in horrifying ways.

Kangana’s Hollywood leap has drawn attention not only for its content but for her past criticism of Indian artists heading West. Back in 2017, she had told Mid-Day, “It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now… These are baits I won’t fall prey to.” In 2021, she even urged Indians to “discourage American and English movies” for overshadowing Indian films.

Her stance had remained consistent until recently. In a 2022 appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana responded to a Hollywood debut joke by saying, “We have enough talent here, we don’t need to go anywhere.”

Now, as the news spreads, social media is abuzz with reactions. Some fans are praising her versatility and wishing her success, while others can’t help but highlight the irony. One user joked, “Tonight will be a tough night for Karan Johar,” referencing their long-standing feud. Another wrote, “Never thought I’d see the day—Kangana Ranaut and Tyler Posey in one movie. LMAO.”

Many are also suggesting she reconnect with Priyanka Chopra for guidance. “She should patch things up with Priyanka—she’s always been warm to Kangana,” said one fan. Others expressed hope that Kangana finds meaningful work, unlike many Indian actors whose Hollywood outings were driven more by market demand than talent recognition.