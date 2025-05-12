‘He Can’t Leave His Family For A Stupid Woman’, Sunita Ahuja Opened Up On Rift News Between The Couple

Despite constant rumours of a rift in their decades-old marriage, the wife of popular Bollywood actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja, has once again come forward to tell the truth. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Sunita denied any talk of separation and showed her unwavering belief that their bond is unbreakable. Earlier this year, rumours of Govinda and Sunita separating after 38 years of marriage surfaced online, creating concern among fans.

Let us tell you that Sunita had earlier denied those reports, but clearly, the speculations have not died down. Now, she is speaking directly about it. Talking about this, she said, ‘The day it is confirmed or you hear about me and Govinda, that is a different matter. But I don’t think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And he can never leave his family for some stupid woman.’

Calling the ongoing buzz baseless, Sunita said that one should not believe rumours without hearing the truth from the people directly involved. Sunita said, ‘First, ask if it is true. I will never accept it, and if anyone has the courage, they should ask me directly. If anything like this happens, I will be the first one to talk to the media. But I believe that God will never break my home.’

The story of Sunita and Govinda is related to their younger days. The two met when Govinda was completing his B.Com and Sunita was in Class 9, living at her sister’s house, who was Govinda’s maternal uncle’s wife. Despite a difficult start, love blossomed. The couple got married in 1986. They are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.