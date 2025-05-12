‘Happy Mother’s Day Baby, Evaarah Is Blessed To Have You’, KL Rahul Wished Athiya Shetty With Cute Pic

On Mother’s Day 2025, cricketer KL Rahul shared a sweet post for his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, praising her for celebrating her first Mother’s Day. He shared an unseen picture in which she is seen holding their baby girl, Evaarah, in her arms. Along with sharing the photo on his social media handle, he wrote an emotional note praising her strength and patience in embracing motherhood.

Let us tell you that KL Rahul wrote that seeing her in this new role has made him fall in love with her even more, and that his daughter Evaarah is extremely lucky to have Athiya as her mother. The monochromatic pic shared by the Indian cricketer shows the little one wrapped in a blanket, in which her face is not visible; only the back of her head is visible.

Athiya Shetty’s face is half visible as she is seen holding their daughter in her arms. Sharing the picture, KL Rahul was all praise for his wife and wrote, ‘Seeing you navigate motherhood with such strength, grace, and patience has made me fall in love with you even more. Happy first Mother’s Day, baby. Evaarah is so lucky.’ In a story, he shared an unseen picture from his wedding with Athiya. In this, she is seen posing with her mother, Mana Shetty, and mother-in-law Rajeshwari Lokesh. Wishing women on Mother’s Day, KL Rahul wrote, ‘A thank you to the women who do it all. To the women with hearts behind every home – Happy Mother’s Day.’

Let us tell you that Athiya has been away from the industry for quite some time and has been focusing only on taking care of her newly born baby girl. Talking about the work front of Athiya, let us tell you that she was last seen in Motichoor Chakhnachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.